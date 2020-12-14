BYU’s Bowl Game Matchup Is Reportedly Finalized

One of the most-intriguing bowl game matchups of college football’s 2020-21 postseason has reportedly been finalized.

BYU has been one of the most-exciting teams in college football in 2020. The Cougars are led by future NFL Draft pick Zach Wilson at quarterback. Wilson leads one of the best offenses in the country.

The Cougars were on pace for an undefeated season before their upset loss at Coastal Carolina earlier this month. BYU is still set to finish with a successful season, though.

According to multiple reports, BYU will be taking on UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl. This should be a fun one.

From the report:

BYU football will take on the UCF Knights in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, December 22nd, according to reports and confirmed by KSL Sports. The Boca Raton Bowl is an ESPN Events bowl game, owned and operated by ESPN. As part of BYU’s new television contract with ESPN, the Cougars are contracted to play in an ESPN Events bowl game in the 2020 season. With BYU being one of the hottest teams in college football this season, ESPN made sure to find the Cougars a bowl destination in a postseason landscape that allows everyone in college football to be eligible.

BYU and UCF are two of the best non-Power 5 college football programs in the country.

This should be a really fun game.