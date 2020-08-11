Star College Football WR Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

One of the best receivers in college football entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Cade Johnson has spent the last two years at South Dakota State. He’s been a star for the Jackrabbits, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Johnson caught 72 passes for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns last season after his freshman season in which he had 67 receptions for 1,332 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound slot receiver paid his dues these past two years at South Dakota State. Now, he’s looking for a new and bigger program to play for.

Johnson announced he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. The former South Dakota State could end up a big-time player for the school he chooses.

#SouthDakotaState’s Cade Johnson, one of the top wideouts in all of college football, is entering the transfer portal. NFL scouts love Johnson’s skills and make-up. https://t.co/osur0ANDu5 https://t.co/SbHGfmGbEa — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 11, 2020

Cade Johnson’s story is impressive. He was a walk-on for South Dakota State two years ago. He made the most of his opportunity and quickly became a star for the South Dakota State offense.

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “At this time I ask that you please respect my decision. Coming to South Dakota State as a walk on, and leaving as a 3 time All American, I have gave my blood, sweat, and tears to the program and wish nothing but the best to my coaches, brothers, and the community of Brookings!”

The Nebraska native may look to play for a school a bit close to home. It’ll be exciting to see where Johnson ends up.