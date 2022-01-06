Caleb Williams Has Received A $1 Million Transfer Offer

Oklahoma quarterback and 2021 breakout Caleb Williams entered his name in the transfer portal earlier this week, quickly making him one of the most sought after players in the country.

Apparently, he even has a massive NIL offer on the table.

Soon after Williams officially put his name in the portal, former Eastern Michigan quarterback Charlie Batch wrote to him on Twitter to try and convince him to become an Eagle. In his message, Batch claimed that GameAbove Capital would be prepared to offer him an NIL deal worth $1 million dollars over just one year to join the Mid-American Conference program.

“Hey @CALEBcsw, have you considered Eastern Michigan, @EMUFB? If not, you SHOULD,” Batch wrote in his tweet. “GameAbove Capital is prepared to pay you ONE MILLION DOLLARS for one year! Are you ready be an EAGLE?”

It’s quite the offer to make to a 20-year-old college athlete like Williams. The deal gets even more interesting, considering it’s coming from a former NFL quarterback and Eastern Michigan alum in Batch.

It’s hard to believe that Williams, a five-star recruit who took over the starting job at Oklahoma this season and a player that’s considered to be a future Heisman Trophy candidate, would commit to a program like Eastern Michigan. However, the offer is just another indication of what the college football landscape could look like for the top players in the NIL-era.

A handful of possible destinations have already emerged for Williams, who threw for 1,916 yards and 21 touchdowns in just seven starts this season. USC, UCLA and Georgia are among the options that will likely entice the young quarterback the most over the next few weeks.

Time will tell where Williams decides to commit and whether or not an NIL deal plays a major factor in his recruitment.