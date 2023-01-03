Caleb Williams Reacts To USC's Shocking Cotton Bowl Loss

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

USC ended its season with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Up by 15 with 4:30 remaining, the Trojans allowed two touchdowns and a safety to fall short at AT&T Stadium. Quarterback Caleb Williams concluded his Heisman campaign with a loss despite posting 462 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Speaking to reporters after the game (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), Williams attempted to process a tough loss that he admitted is "going to linger."

"I don't know. We just lost," Williams said. "We don't have another game, don't really know. Yeah, that's about it."

Williams watched the Green Wave score the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds remaining, hardly leaving the offense any time to answer.

"Always like the ball in my hands with the offense being out there, but I also like my defense being out there," Williams said. "They've had games where they've stopped people multiple times for us to be able to go and put up points. Me speaking, I would love to have the ball in my hands at the end, but it doesn't always happen like that. It's football."

Looking ahead to next season, he said he'll "do whatever it takes" for the program.

"I've got to step my game up as a leader and as a player," he said. "That's how I can help. If I need to help in recruiting or anything like that, I've always done that. It's been one of my things that I do because I want to get the best players that we can play with that are also great people for the team."

Williams and Lincoln Riley nearly steered USC to the College Football Playoff in their first season after leaving Oklahoma. However, the defense got gashed in a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah.

After finishing the season with 52 total touchdowns, Williams could again lead one of college football's most dangerous offenses in 2023. Yet the Trojans must improve on defense to stay in the national title picture.