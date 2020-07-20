State Of California Makes Decision On High School Football

While the NFL and college football continue to progress toward a fall season, some states have already made a decision on the high school season.

On Monday, the state of California – one of the largest hotbeds for high school football – reached its decision. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced that high school football is being moved to 2021.

Specifically, high school football in California is being moved to the spring, along with many other fall sports. Volleyball, water polo and cross country are also going to join them in the spring.

“The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has determined, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule,” the statement said. “Our calendar reflects the season for each CIF sport and the last date for Section Championships and Regional/State Championships in those sports where a Regional/State Championship is currently offered. Following this announcement, each CIF Section Office will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and Section playoffs. It is anticipated that most Section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021.”

Per the new calendar, high school playoffs will be played in mid-April instead.

BREAKING: It’s Official – California moving high school football to 2021 https://t.co/JKLmvEvA1M — High School Football America (@HSFBamerica) July 20, 2020

The state of California has been fairly aggressive in trying to combat the effects of COVID-19 in sports.

The PAC-12 – which has four members from California – has already canceled its non-conference games.

It may take a while, but if things don’t improve across the country, other states may make similar decisions.