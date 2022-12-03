Look: Cam Newton In Stands Cheering On Brother In Playoff Game

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after scoring on a rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former MVP quarterback Cam Newton was at Zable Stadium this Saturday to watch Gardner-Webb and William & Mary square off in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Newton's brother, Caylin Newton, plays wide receiver for William & Mary. He transferred to the Tribe after spending time at Auburn and Howard.

It's safe to say Newton had a fun time at the game Saturday. After all, William & Mary blew out Gardner-Webb by a final score of 54-14.

Here are a couple of photos of Newton at the game:

Several football fans love that Newton showed up to the game to support his brother.

"We love a good big brother," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "That's awesome.

Caylin Newton came into this weekend with 487 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He finished Saturday's game with three receptions for 45 yards.

William & Mary will face Montana State in the quarterfinals.