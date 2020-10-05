Joe Burrow won a lot of games as a college football quarterback. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner led the LSU Tigers to a 15-0, national championship season last year, after all.

Things are more difficult in the National Football League.

Burrow went 0-2-1 in his first three NFL games. The Cincinnati Bengals got their first win of the season on Sunday, though.

Cincinnati beat Jacksonville, 33-25, on Sunday afternoon. Burrow threw for 300 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the victory. The former LSU Tigers star took to Twitter following his first NFL victory.

“Winning is fun,” the Bengals quarterback tweeted.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who overlapped with Burrow for one season in Columbus, congratulated his former teammate on the victory.

“1st of many, congrats!!” he tweeted.

The Bengals are certainly hoping that Jones is correct. The Bengals have a lot of holes to fill – especially on the offensive line – but Burrow appears to be a player you want to build around. Burrow has looked pretty special through the first four weeks of his NFL career.

Cincinnati will look to win its second game of the season next Sunday, taking on the Baltimore Ravens. That will be a major test for Burrow and the young Bengals.