Cardale Jones Sends Message To Ohio State Before Kickoff vs. Clemson

Ohio State's Cardale Jones celebrates an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown.ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 celebrates as running back Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a 33 yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cardale Jones knows what it takes to get it done in the College Football Playoff. The former Ohio State quarterback led the Buckeyes to a national championship in the first-ever playoff back in 2014-15.

Ohio State’s 2019 team will look to replicate what the 2014 team starting today.

The No. 2 Buckeyes are set to take on No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona this evening.

Jones is ready for kickoff.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.

The Buckeyes enter the game against the Tigers as a small underdog. Clemson is favored by about 2 points heading into kickoff.


