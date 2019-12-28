Cardale Jones Sends Message To Ohio State Before Kickoff vs. Clemson

Cardale Jones knows what it takes to get it done in the College Football Playoff. The former Ohio State quarterback led the Buckeyes to a national championship in the first-ever playoff back in 2014-15.

Ohio State’s 2019 team will look to replicate what the 2014 team starting today.

The No. 2 Buckeyes are set to take on No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona this evening.

Jones is ready for kickoff.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.

The Buckeyes enter the game against the Tigers as a small underdog. Clemson is favored by about 2 points heading into kickoff.