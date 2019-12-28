Cardale Jones’ Tweet About LSU-Oklahoma Ref Going Viral

During the first quarter of the Peach Bowl, the officiating crew missed a blatant pass interference call. Shortly after the refs missed the call, the majority of viewers went on social media to complain about it.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts tried to connect on a deep pass to wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Haselwood was clearly interfered with by LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on the play, but the officials did not call pass interference. It would have extended the drive for Oklahoma as this occurred on third down.

Clearly, Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones is watching this College Football Playoff semifinal.

Jones went on Twitter to say “Someone check that refs bank account.”

It’s not uncommon for refs to miss calls from time to time, but the fact that it happened in one of the biggest games of the year is borderline inexcusable.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, the missed call could loom large in this game.

LSU currently leads Oklahoma by double digits in the first half of action. It’s been a rough start to this game for Lincoln Riley’s squad, but there is still plenty of time on the clock.

Fans can watch the rest of the Peach Bowl on ESPN.