Cardinals Reportedly Sign WR Who Played For Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury had a solid first season as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. After going 5-10-1 in his first year, he’s heading into year two and bringing in some more guys from his college days.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Cardinals are signing former Chargers WR Dylan Cantrell. The third-year wide receiver spent five years at Texas Tech while Kingsbury was in charge.

In 40 career games for the Red Raiders, Cantrell recorded 158 receptions for 1,879 yards and 18 touchdowns. After putting up solid combine numbers, he was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

But according to Yates, Cantrell appears poised to be giving the tight end position a try. He noted Cantrell’s 6-foot-3, 226-pound frame and called him an “intriguing developmental player.”

The Cardinals have signed former Chargers WR Dylan Cantrell, who played for Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech. Sounds like he might work at tight end (6-3, 226 coming out of college). Intriguing developmental player. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 1, 2020

Kingsbury was an eye-raising hire by the Cardinals when they announced the move in 2019. His limited success at Texas Tech made him a risky hire in the eyes of most analysts.

But after taking future Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick, Kingsbury quickly silenced his many doubters.

Arizona got out to a 3-3-1 start before losing momentum midseason. But they found redemption in December with big wins over the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks to finish 5-10-1 – a 2.5 game improvement from the previous year.

As time goes by, Kingsbury is going to place an even bigger stamp on the team.