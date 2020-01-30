All-ACC TE Carl Tucker Announces Transfer Decision

Last weekend, North Carolina tight end Carl Tucker spent time visiting Alabama. Clearly the graduate transfer liked what he saw down in Tuscaloosa.

Tucker spent five years with the Tar Heels, totaling 36 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to his visit with Alabama, he took the time to see what Florida State had to offer.

Not even a week after his visit with the Crimson Tide, Tucker came to a decision. The former North Carolina tight end has committed to Alabama.

The reason that Tucker even went to visit Alabama is because he’s enamored with the program’s success. After all, Nick Saban always has his players in position to contend for a national championship.

Now, the former three-star recruit from William Amos Hough High School has the opportunity to play for one of the greatest coaches in college football history.

Tucker announced his commitment on Twitter.

Alabama could use more weapons in the passing game after losing Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III to the NFL Draft.

Tucker landed on the Pro Football Focus All-ACC First-Team back in 2018. He finished that season with 16 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll see how Tucker performs with the Crimson Tide next fall.