Casey Thompson Reportedly Makes Decision On Nebraska Future

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Even though Nebraska picked up a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, it sounds like starting quarterback Casey Thompson will return for the 2023 season.

Charles Thompson, revealed his son's plans for next season.

"Listen, his thinking is he left the season as a starter and he expects to return and start next season,” Charles Thompson said, via On3. “That’s where his mindset is."

Thompson's father continued, “There’s been no doubt what Casey is planning to do. The coaches have been fully aware of that. Everybody’s on the same page."

In Thompson's first season with the Cornhuskers, he completed 63.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,407 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also had five scores on the ground.

If Thompson returns for the 2023 season, he'll need to adjust to a new scheme. Matt Rhule is now in charge of Nebraska's football program.

It's very possible the Cornhuskers makeThompson and Sims battle in camp for the starting job.

Regardless of what happens, it sounds like Rhule will have some solid options at quarterback next season.