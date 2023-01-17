Cause Of Fatal Georgia Football Car Accident Revealed

CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: Two Georgia Bulldogs helmets sit on the field prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tragedy struck Georgia's football program when a player and staffer died in a car crash early Sunday morning.

Per the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer, a police report provided more details on the accident.

According to the report, the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree after failing to negotiate a left curve. The Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash Report concluded that excessive speed over the area's 40 mph limit contributed to the crash.

LeCroy, who was driving the 2021 Ford Expedition, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Willock died at the scene after getting ejected from the vehicle's front passenger seat.

Two other people sustained injuries in the accident. Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon required stitches on his forehead, and recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The car wreck occurred in Athens shortly after a parade celebrating Georgia's national championship win.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program, and our athletic department," the team said in a statement. "We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."