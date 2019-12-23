CBS Analyst: “It’s Looking More And More” Like Tua Tagovailoa Will Return

Tua Tagovailoa has until late January to officially make a decision on the 2020 NFL Draft. Alabama’s star quarterback is still considered a top prospect, though his hip injury is likely to cause his stock to drop – at least a little bit.

The Alabama quarterback admitted in multiple interviews over the last month that he’s genuinely considering both of his options – returning to school for 2020 or declaring for the NFL Draft.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd outlined the Tagovailoa situation in a new column this morning. The college football insider thinks it’s very possible Alabama’s quarterback will be back in school next year.

“Admit it, it’s looking more and more like it’s going to happen,” he wrote.

Tagovailoa has said that his decision will ultimately be made alone, though he’ll strongly consider the opinions of his family members and others close to him.

ESPN still believes Tagovailoa is a first-round prospect.

“You love the talent and what he’s accomplished, but there were health concerns. What will the combine medicals show? You’re going to want your own doctors to get a look at him. He comes with a lot of questions right now just because you don’t know when you’ll have him,” an NFL executive told ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

It would certainly be tough for Tagovailoa to pass up a chance to be a first-round NFL Draft pick, especially considering his injury history. But there are some legitimate reasons to return to Alabama in 2020.

The Tagovailoa decision will be one of the most-fascinating of the offseason.