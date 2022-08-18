CBS Announcer Is Trending Following The Big Ten News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Big Ten has officially agreed to a new media rights agreement with CBS, FOX and NBC. This deal will begin in July 2023.

CBS confirmed this agreement on Twitter, writing, "Hello, @B1Gfootball. Hit the music."

Immediately after CBS announced its partnership with the Big Ten, college football fans started firing off tweets about Gary Danielson.

For years, Danielson has supported SEC teams. Fans believe he'll now switch his allegiance over to the Big Ten.

"Gary Danielson caping for Ohio State to be the 1 Seed over Alabama during the 2024 Big Ten Title," one fan said.

"Gary Danielson having to campaign for a 10-3 Iowa team to be in the playoff through tears," another fan wrote.

"Gary Danielson is gonna watch a punt fest in the rain between Sparty and Penn State and contemplate his life," a third fan tweeted.

Danielson, 70, has been working for CBS Sports since 2006.

It's unclear how much longer Danielson will call college football games for CBS.