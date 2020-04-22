CBS Drafted The 7 Best Stadiums In College Football

The NFL Draft is just one day away, as it should give football fans a much-needed distraction during these tough times. In honor of it being draft season, CBS Sports put their own twist on the big event.

CBS conducted a five-round draft consisting of seven people. However, they weren’t doing a simulation of what could happen with this year’s top prospects. Instead, the crew at CBS Sports drafted the best stadiums in college football.

Tom Fornelli had the No. 1 overall pick for this stadium draft and ultimately chose the Rose Bowl. It makes sense due to the beautiful scenery in Pasadena, California.

Coming in at second was Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. There might not be a better atmosphere in college football than an LSU night game.

Here are the top seven stadiums in college football, via CBS Sports:

Rose Bowl Tiger Stadium Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Beaver Stadium Yale Bowl Bryant-Denny Stadium Michigan Stadium

Out of all the picks in the first round, the most surprising has to be the Yale Bowl. There’s a ton of tradition there, but it’s also not considered a premier venue by casual fans.

The second round of this draft kicked off with Ohio State’s home. It’s actually kind of funny that Brandon Wise used his first two picks on Michigan Stadium and Ohio Stadium.

Do you agree with the top seven stadiums from this CBS draft?