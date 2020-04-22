The Spun

CBS Drafted The 7 Best Stadiums In College Football

Flyover at the Rose Bowl.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Heiman/2020 Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is just one day away, as it should give football fans a much-needed distraction during these tough times. In honor of it being draft season, CBS Sports put their own twist on the big event.

CBS conducted a five-round draft consisting of seven people. However, they weren’t doing a simulation of what could happen with this year’s top prospects. Instead, the crew at CBS Sports drafted the best stadiums in college football.

Tom Fornelli had the No. 1 overall pick for this stadium draft and ultimately chose the Rose Bowl. It makes sense due to the beautiful scenery in Pasadena, California.

Coming in at second was Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. There might not be a better atmosphere in college football than an LSU night game.

Here are the top seven stadiums in college football, via CBS Sports:

  1. Rose Bowl
  2. Tiger Stadium
  3. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  4. Beaver Stadium
  5. Yale Bowl
  6. Bryant-Denny Stadium
  7. Michigan Stadium

Out of all the picks in the first round, the most surprising has to be the Yale Bowl. There’s a ton of tradition there, but it’s also not considered a premier venue by casual fans.

The second round of this draft kicked off with Ohio State’s home. It’s actually kind of funny that Brandon Wise used his first two picks on Michigan Stadium and Ohio Stadium.

Do you agree with the top seven stadiums from this CBS draft?

