CBS Gives College Football Coaching Hire A “D” Grade

The 2019 college football season is in the rear-view as teams gear up for the 2020 campaign. Many programs around the country have new head coaches, who hope to lead their new teams toward the promised land.

However, not all will.

Following the latest hires, CBS college football insider Dennis Dodd decided to hand out grades for every program’s selection.

One of the programs received a “D” for their hire. Colorado State hired former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio to run the program – which Dodd doesn’t like.

Addazio, a former Meyer assistant, is 60 and a .500 coach in his career (57-55) with a reputation for sluggish ground-based offenses. CSU needs an exciting program to match its exciting home, Canvas Stadium, where beer flows at the New Belgium Porch. Addazio’s BC offenses finished above 68th nationally once in seven years. Pass the pale ale.

Addazio struggled to bring Boston College about .500, with his best season being a 7-6 finish – something he did four times.

It’s not a very exciting hire for the Rams, who could use some flash to stay relevant in college football.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for the actual season before we can truly pass judgement on the hire of Addazio.