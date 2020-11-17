CBS Going With A Surprise Game For 3:30 Slot This Week

CBS has another vacancy in its 3:30 p.m. time slot this Saturday for the second-straight week in a row.

Last week, Alabama-LSU was scheduled for the 3:30 p.m. ET time slot on CBS. But the SEC showdown was cancelled because of pandemic-related circumstances, specifically within the LSU football program. CBS did not fill the vacancy, electing to have a void in the schedule.

This week, Ole Miss at Texas A&M was supposed to take place at the popular 3:30 p.m. on CBS. But for the second week in a row, the SEC is dealing with a COVID-19-related situation. This time, it’s the Aggies that had to cancel because of the high number of players in quarantine.

CBS has another vacancy at 3:30 p.m. ET this week. But rather than leaving the schedule blank, the network is heading to the Mountain West Conference. San Diego State at Nevada will now be broadcast on CBS with Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler on the call.

The @MountainWest game between @AztecFB and @NevadaFootball to air CBS on Saturday, Nov. 21 @ 3:30 PM, ET. @Brad_nesslerCBS and Gary Danielson will call the action with @JamieErdahl on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/TsOGXJvaTP — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 17, 2020

It isn’t the SEC, but it’s better than nothing. College football will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS this Saturday.

CBS isn’t the only network dealing with game cancellations and postponements related to the pandemic. ESPN and Fox Sports have also had to adjust to a fast-changing college football schedule this year.

