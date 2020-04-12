CBS Names 10 Head Coaches “Feeling Pressure” In 2020

The 2020 college football season might be delayed or outright canceled, but hopefully, it’ll end up starting on time in late August.

The upcoming season is a big one for several major head coaches. There are a couple of prominent names on the “hot seat” and several more feeling pressure.

Now, the head coaches who are “feeling pressure” aren’t necessarily coaching for their jobs, but they need to show their fan bases something.

CBS Sports has named 10 such head coaches, including several big names. USC head coach Clay Helton headlines the list. He’s one of the few who might be truly on the hot seat.

Helton could be out of a job without a big season in 2020.

“Helton is entering his fifth season as the full-time coach of the Trojans, and his second on a seat as hot as the beach sand in summer. An 8-5 record and 7-2 mark in the Pac-12 wasn’t enough to take any pressure off of the 47-year-old Helton, who also has a new boss in athletic director Mike Bohn,” CBS Sports writes.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Texas’ Tom Herman, UCLA’s Chip Kelly, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp, Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin and Nebraska’s Scott Frost are also on the list.

Frost is one of the most-interesting names on the list. His first two seasons with the Huskers have been disappointing, but it could take another season or two for things to get rolling.

Thankfully for Frost, the Huskers fan base will be patient with him. He’s a hometown hero and he’s made it clear that this will take time.

Other head coaches on the list aren’t as lucky.

You can view CBS’ full list here.