Week 2 of the 2020 college football season is in the books, and some of the top teams in the country were finally on the field.

The ACC and Big 12 started play over the weekend, while the SEC still has to wait until September 26. The Big Ten still isn’t playing–as of now–while the Pac-12 is giving no indications they’ll be out there any time soon.

As for the teams that did play this weekend, Clemson and Notre Dame took care of business, while the Oklahoma Sooners debuted their new star quarterback (Spencer Rattler). Besides Oklahoma and Texas though, it wasn’t a great week for the Big 12.

Earlier today, CBS Sports released its latest top 25. Dennis Dodd handles the rankings for CBS, and he updates them on a weekly basis.

Here is Dodd’s current top 10.

Clemson Oklahoma Alabama Notre Dame Georgia Texas Florida LSU Oklahoma State Auburn

You can view CBS Sports’ full top 25 rankings right here.

Looking ahead, UCF-Georgia Tech, Louisville-Miami, USF-Notre Dame and App State-Marshall are just a few of the games we’ve got an eye on in Week 3. How about you?