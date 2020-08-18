CBS Releases New College Football Preseason Top 25

The 2020 college football season sits approximately one month away, depending on which specific conference is in question.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the college football season – at least for the fall. That leaves the ACC, Big 12 and SEC as the only major conferences playing this fall.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 out, the preseason rankings for college football will look significantly different. Ohio State was in the mix as the No. 1 team in the country.

However, with the Buckeyes and other notable programs sidelined, the top-25 rankings are SEC-heavy. CBS released its new rankings for the upcoming college football season.

Unsurprisingly, the Clemson Tigers come in at No. 1. After that, though, the SEC makes its presence felt.

Here’s the top 10:

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Georgia Florida LSU Notre Dame Auburn Texas A&M Oklahoma State

The rest of the top 25 can be seen here.

Obviously the lack of Big Ten and Pac-12 programs leads to a wonky top-25. Texas A&M and Oklahoma State are nowhere near top-10 programs during a regular college football season – sorry, Aggies and Cowboys fans.

Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon were top-10 programs in the college football rankings before the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their respective seasons. Other notable programs like Michigan, Wisconsin and Utah are also out of the top 25.

Who will win it all?