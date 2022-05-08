CBS Releases Post-Spring College Football Top 25 Poll

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In case the weather change wasn't enough of a hint, spring is quickly giving way to summer. And that means that it's time for an updated college football top 25 poll.

CBS Sports released its new top 25 ranking for post-spring college football. The new ranking factors in the biggest transfer moves and the results of recent spring practices.

Coming out as the No. 1 team is the same school as when the new year started: The Alabama Crimson Tide. They're bringing back Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and many top players on last year's defense, while bringing in wide receiver Tyrell Harrell to replace some of the receivers they've lost.

Despite being the reigning national champions, Georgia came in third behind the Ohio State Buckeyes. Oklahoma and Baylor took fourth and fifth-place respectively.

Here are the top 10 college football teams in CBS's post-spring top 25 poll:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Baylor

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Notre Dame

9. Utah

10. Arkansas

For CBS's full top 25 ranking, check out their website here.

Noticeably absent from the top 10 is Clemson, who were ranked 11th. They're ostensibly the favorites to win the ACC in 2022. But their mystique seems to have worn off after last season.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 is set to welcome back Oklahoma to the top of the mountain at least one more time before they bolt for the SEC.

Speaking of the SEC, four teams made the top 10 and six made the top 15.

Ohio State is expected to be king of the Big Ten once again, while Utah will hold off USC and new head coach Lincoln Riley to win the Pac-12.

Do you agree with this ranking?