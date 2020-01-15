CBS Releases Way-Too-Early College Football Top 25

Despite their loss to LSU in the national title game on Monday night, the Clemson Tigers should once again be a factor in the championship chase next fall.

Clemson has played in four of the last five College Football Playoff final games and we wouldn’t be surprised if they made it five in six years in 2020. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd seems to agree.

Each week during the regular season, Dodd updates his personal top 25 rankings. On Tuesday, he released his way-too-early top 25 for the 2020 season.

Clemson sits atop the list, while LSU checks in at No. 4. The full top 10 is below.

Clemson Ohio State Alabama LSU Oklahoma Florida Oregon Auburn Georgia Notre Dame

Clemson loses several key offensive linemen and could see an exodus of NFL Draft early entrants, including linebacker Isaiah Simmons, running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Tee Higgins.

However, the Tigers will return star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as well as wide receiver Justyn Ross and potentially fellow wideout Amari Rodgers. On defense, leading tackler James Skalski (99 tackles) will be back at linebacker, with Xavier Thomas and Tyler Davis anchoring the defensive line.

You can view Dodd’s full top 25 here.