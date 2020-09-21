We’re three weeks in to the 2020 college football season but it’s understandably hard to have a proper top 10 ranking right now.

Nevertheless, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports made some tweaks to his newest ranking following some big games across college football. Making their debuts on his list are the ascending Miami Hurricanes and Group of Five juggernaut UCF.

Miami scored a very impressive win over Louisville on Saturday, winning 47-34. Quarterback D’Eriq King looks like the best signal caller the Hurricanes have had in years, and the results thus far speak for themselves.

As for UCF they opened up the season on the road against the ACC’s Georgia Tech and blew the doors off the Yellow Jackets. Much like D’Eriq King, UCF QB Dillon Gabriel looked superb as he threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

Here is Dennis Dodd’s latest top 10:

Clemson Oklahoma Alabama Notre Dame Texas Florida Georgia LSU Miami UCF

You can view CBS Sports’ full top 25 rankings right here.

UCF should have no problem navigating its remaining eight games against AAC opponents. They should be heavy favorites to be the Group of Five at-large bid if we get a proper bowl season.

As for Miami, they’ll face a desperate Florida State team next week before their bye. After that, the Clemson Tigers await. The ‘Canes have looked great so far, but their next two games will likely show us if they’re contenders or pretenders.

Do you agree with Dodd’s college football top 10 for Week 4?