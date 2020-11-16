CBS Reveals Its Week 12 College Football Top 10

Bye weeks, postponements and cancellations kept us from seeing some of college football’s true heavy-hitters in Week 11. But there was one team that stood out in CBS Sports’ new top 10 ranking.

After holding off Washington State with a barrage of fourth quarter touchdowns, Oregon makes its debut in the top 10.

The Ducks are widely expected to run through the Pac-12 en route to an undefeated title win, which would make for a very interesting decision for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Oregon QB Tyler Shough looks good early on in the season. And the Ducks’ O-line is holding up well even without all-world left tackle Penei Sewell.

One of just two Oregon QBs to throw for 300 yards and rush for 80 yards in a game. Congrats to @tylershough2 on being named to the @daveyobrien Great 8 for Week 11. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/RKP3sAfm2Y — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 16, 2020

Here’s a look at CBS Sports’ college football top 10. You can find the full top 25 here.

Notre Dame Alabama Ohio State Clemson Florida Cincinnati Oklahoma State BYU Texas A&M Oregon

We didn’t get to see Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia or LSU this past week. But all of those teams will be in action in Week 12.

Ohio State in particular has perhaps its only remaining tough game as they take on the surging Indiana Hoosiers for what is for all intents and purposes a Big Ten East division title game.

There’s still about a month’s worth of football to be played, but the race for the top-four is tightening up.

Which teams do you expect to see in the College Football Playoff when the dust has settled?