CBS Reveals Week 16 College Football Top 10

Canceled games prevented Week 16 from being the kind of week that would solidify some of rankings ahead of Conference Championship Weekend. But there were still enough result changes to really shake up the CBS top 10.

Florida suffered a stunning upset at the hands of LSU in The Swamp. But while they did fall to 8-2 on the season, they only dropped one spot in the CBS rankings- behind SEC rival Texas A&M. Still, even if they beat Alabama and win the SEC Championship now, it seems like a longshot that they reach the College Football Playoff.

Two teams that have been surging these past few weeks have been Coastal Carolina and USC. The Sun Belt and Pac-12 champions head into Championship Weekend with undefeated records and as favorites to win their respective titles. But there would need to be a ton of upsets this weekend for either of them to get College Football Playoff consideration.

The top four remains unchanged as Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State either won or were idle this week. But all four of them will be in action this week and the stakes can hardly be higher.

Here’s a look at CBS Sports’ college football top 10. You can find the full top 25 here.

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Texas A&M Florida Cincinnati Coastal Carolina Indiana USC

All of the conference championship games are this weekend and upsets in any of them could tip the College Football Playoff on its head. Washington-USC in the Pac-12, Oklahoma-Iowa State in the Big 12, Ohio State-Northwestern in the Big Ten, Alabama-Florida in the SEC and Notre Dame-Clemson in the ACC.

We’ve also got the Group of Five title games. They’re headlined by Cincinnati-Tulsa in The American, and Coastal Carolina-Louisiana in the Sun Belt.

There are also a handful of big makeup games that could influence the New Year’s Six if not the CFP. Indiana-Purdue and Texas A&M-Tennessee could have major implications if there’s chaos in the title games this weekend.

Which games are you looking forward to in Week 16?