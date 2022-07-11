CBS Sports Names New Top College Football Sideline Reporter

BOSTON - MARCH 12: NESN reporter Jenny Dell checks her hair as she gets ready to do a standup on the parquet floor at the conclusion of the Celtics-Knicks game. The Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

CBS Sports will have a new top college football sideline reporter this upcoming season.

The network has named Jenny Dell its No. 1 sideline reporter. She's taking over for Jamie Erdahl, who is moving over to NFL Network.

Dell will be working with Brad Nessler and Gary Daniels to call the top SEC football game of the week this upcoming season.

This is a monumental step in Dell's career. She called it her "dream job" on Twitter this early Monday morning.

"DREAM JOB ALERT!!! See you on the @SEConCBS sidelines this fall! LET’S GO! @CBSSports," she said.

Dell was previously the lead reporter for CBS Sports Network. She worked that position since 2015.

Sherree Burruss will replace her on CBS Sports Network as Dell moves on to CBS Sports and the SEC on CBS.

