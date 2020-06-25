One of the hottest names on the recruiting circuit won’t step onto the college football field until the 2023 season.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, is already being looked at by the biggest college football programs around the country. Although he can’t accept offers yet, they’ll be rolling in soon.

On Thursday afternoon, local Louisiana reporter Mike Detillier was asked which teams have a shot at the star recruit. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Ole Miss will have a shot to land another Manning.

Meanwhile, LSU is on the outside looking in as well. Detillier made it clear that two programs stand out amongst the rest when it comes to recruiting the quarterback position.

He thinks Oklahoma and Clemson are the two programs to “keep an eye on.”

Here’s what he had to say, via 104.5 ESPN:

“When I look at it, who are the two schools that you can name that have pumped out these quarterbacks? Oklahoma – Lincoln Riley, quarterback whisperer. Clemson. Just look at what Clemson has had and it kind of dominoes with Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and the next cat they’re gonna have after Trevor is pretty doggone good too…I would keep my eye on Oklahoma and Clemson. “

The best college football programs in the nation will be taking their best shot at landing the newest Manning.

With the track records Lincoln Riley and Dabo Swinney have, they could be tough to beat.