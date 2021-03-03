The 2021 college football season still sits over five months away, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering what the new season will bring.

Just under two months ago, the Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national title game. A 52-24 win gave Nick Saban his sixth national title as the head coach of the Crimson Tide and seventh overall.

After another dominant season, Alabama will likely start the 2021 season as the No. 1 team in the country in most polls. While the Crimson Tide have lost a few key starters, it’s tough to argue against Alabama as the No. 1 team – especially with the way Nick Saban retools every year.

But which other teams that finished the 2020 season on a high note will carry that momentum into next season? College football analyst Phil Steele predicted what the AP Top 10 will look like entering the 2021 season.

Here’s his top 10:

Alabama Clemson Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State Texas A&M Notre Dame North Carolina Iowa State Cincinnati

Half of the teams in the top 10 will have new quarterbacks under center when the 2021 season kicks off. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State will have to replace Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields respectively.

All three of those quarterbacks will likely be first-round picks in just over a month.

Meanwhile, Georgia returns most of its starting lineup from 2020 and is an early favorite to challenge Alabama in the SEC.