CFB Analyst Gives Power 5 Program An ‘F’ Grade For 2019 Season

Most Arkansas fans would call their 2019 season a failure, and USA TODAY college football columnist Dan Wolken would agree.

Each year, Wolken hands out grades for all 130 FBS teams. The Razorbacks, who finished 2-10 and fired head coach Chad Morris midseason, earned an F.

Arkansas was one of only three programs saddled with an F grade this year, along with Akron and Houston. The Zips finished 0-12, while Houston went 4-8 amid program discord.

It’s time for report cards for the FBS, with marks ranging from the ultra-rare A+ to the utter failure that is an F grade. Three teams earned an F, including SEC cellar-dweller Arkansas. Four earned an A+, including LSU and Baylor.

It has been a struggle for the Razorbacks recently. The program has gone 8-28 over the last three seasons.

Without question, it’s hard to win at Arkansas, given the program’s membership in the loaded SEC West. But the hope in Fayetteville is that new head coach Sam Pittman can at least get the program back to reaching bowl eligibility soon.

From 2014-16, Arkansas 22-17 under Bret Bielema and won a pair of bowl games. That three-year stretch should be a benchmark for Pittman once he gets himself established.

