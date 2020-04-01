Football programs at almost every level conduct different drills for fitness or specific situations. But one video of a drill that has started gaining a lot of attention has drawn the ire of a college football coach.

A recent video shared on Twitter by ESPN’s SportsCenter account shows two football players conducting a very peculiar drill. Two players are placed at opposite sides of a large box and use whatever means possible to get it to their side. SportsCenter labeled the video “CLUTCH! This drill looks awesome.”

But Western Carolina tight ends coach Jay Guillermo was far from amused by the drill. He retweeted SportsCenter’s video with the message, “No. It’s not awesome. It’s stupid and irresponsible.”

Guillermo didn’t elaborate on his objections to the video, but many people in the comments did. The chief complaint was the low shot that the retrieving player took at the player with the box at the 7-second mark. Some responders in the initial tweet’s comments section noted the same thing.

It’s also possible that Guillermo was talking about holding practice while most people are social distancing. But we really don’t know when this footage was taken.

No. It’s not awesome. It’s stupid and irresponsible. https://t.co/aGvkTGk4KV — Coach Jay Guillermo (@Jay_Guillermo57) April 1, 2020

The drill could certainly use some tighter restrictions on how a player can go about moving the box and limiting the risk for injury.

Perhaps Coach Guillermo’s comments will reach the program this video was taken from and they make those changes.

Do you take issue with the video too?