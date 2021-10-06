On Wednesday morning, a bizarre story out of the college football world started making the rounds – and it involved the brother of an NFL star.

According to a report from the Denver Post, the University of Northern Colorado “reprimanded” an assistant coach after an event on the sideline reportedly injured an opposing fan.

That coach? Max McCaffrey, the brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey.

Max serves as the offensive coordinator at Northern Colorado. According to the report, he broke a clipboard following a play during the game. After reportedly being heckled by a fan, he allegedly threw the clipboard into the stands.

Here’s more from the report:

Max Demarais, a student from Butte High School in Montana, said McCaffrey broke his clipboard after UNC graduate quarterback and brother Dylan McCaffrey threw an interception in the second quarter. Demarais taunted McCaffrey about his pants before the clipboard was thrown, hitting a fan in another row. “I said, ‘Hey coach, maybe you should focus on how small your pants are, rather than breaking a clipboard,” the senior told the Tribune in a text message.

The clipboard reportedly hit a different fan than the one heckling McCaffrey. After brief medical attention the fan was reportedly okay.

According to the report, the fan wants an apology from the coach, but nothing more.

It’s an odd story to be sure. It’s also one that likely won’t happen between McCaffrey and other opposing fans any time soon.