CFB Consultant Hints That Several Coaching Changes Might Be Coming

Over the weekend, several college football coaches felt their seats get a little bit warmer following a few disastrous losses.

Betting favorites like Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee and others lost in humiliating fashion. Following a rough weekend around the sport, some coaches could be in jeopardy of losing their jobs.

Dave Bartoo, a consultant in the college sports industry, told the Chuck Oliver Show that the struggles of the weekend could lead to “the biggest turnover” college football fans have ever seen.

“Last week was a bloodletting,” Bartoo said. “Let’s just say the level of hot seat went from zero to 60 in about 12 hours…The idea that 2020 will be a ‘bye’ for everybody, it might actually be one of the biggest turnover years we’ve ever seen.”

ICYMI: @CFBMatrix tells @KingCFB on Tuesday that contrary to popular belief, college ADs, presidents and board of trustees are looking to make head coaching moves this offseason. We could even see some coming soon Listen to the Full Show:https://t.co/4ubbBd0Fdq pic.twitter.com/hO4U0ag7HQ — Chuck Oliver Show (@ChuckOliverShow) November 10, 2020

Bartoo mentioned Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Virginia Tech.

In the end, he specifically noted the Wolverines and Huskers thought they found “the guy” in the former of an alum.

“And then you’ve got Michigan and Nebraska and fans are saying, ‘what in God’s green Earth is going on?’ Two mired programs with great, storied histories,” Bartoo said. “Both thought they had their man and both are underperforming expectations. How are either one of those programs going to convince somebody to go there if Frost and Harbaugh can’t get it done?”

There’s no question there will be coaching turnover after this season, but we’ll just have to wait and see how much.