CFB Hall Of Fame CEO Provides Update On Damage From Atlanta Protest

Several protests took place on Friday night in the United States due to the death of George Floyd. In Atlanta, the College Football Hall of Fame was reportedly looted and heavily damaged.

According to ESPN, the Hall of Fame’s front windows were smashed and the gift shop was looted during the protests in downtown Atlanta. It was unclear for a little while if the museum had been damaged.

Fortunately for the Hall of Fame, the latest update on the status of the venue is quite promising. Anyone worried that irreplaceable items may have been destroyed or stolen can now settle down.

College Football Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin told the media that none of the artifacts or memorabilia were damaged last night. This basically goes along with ESPN’s initial report that most of the damage happened to the front of the store.

College Football Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin tells @MauraSirianni that none of the artifacts or history memorabilia was damaged last night. Just the glass in front of the store. #11Alive — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) May 30, 2020

Obviously it’s encouraging that priceless items weren’t destroyed. On the other hand, it’s still unfortunate that Atlanta’s facility got caught in the crossfire.

Shortly after footage emerged of the Hall of Fame getting looted, Beaudin released a statement.

“We support the peaceful protests that honor [Floyd’s] memory but unfortunately deteriorated into chaos and disorder,” Beaudin said. “We are heartbroken to see the damage to our city and the Hall of Fame.”

Hopefully, the College Football Hall of Fame can repair the damage that was done as soon as possible.