CFB Insider: ACC Has A “Favorite” Scheduling Model For 2020 Season

Clemson and North Carolina lined up against each other.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 28: The Clemson Tigers offense lines up against the North Carolina Tar Heels defense during the first half of their game at Kenan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

As the scheduled start of the 2020 college football season draws nearer, time is ticking for conferences to decide on what they will do.

We already know that the Big Ten and Pac-12 will be using a conference-only scheduling model for all sports this fall, including football. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC have yet to decide what they will do.

According to Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the ACC is moving towards a resolution. Right now, as discussions continue, the league reportedly has a “favorite” format.

According to Thamel, it would involved 10 conference games along with one non-conference matchup. This would theoretically allow for some possible out-of-conference rivalry games to be played.

We’ll also have to see how the ACC incorporates Notre Dame–which currently is locked into playing six ACC opponents–in this proposed model.

Right now, Week 1 of the 2020 college football season is scheduled for September 5. Thamel’s report says the ACC is considering pushing things back 1-3 weeks.

Earlier today, The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel reported on The Paul Finebaum Show that the entire season is “likely” to be delayed for “a few weeks.” What exactly that would mean, starting date-wise, remains to be seen.

Of course, there’s still a possibility of a nightmare scenario occurring, one which results in the college football season being canceled totally or pushed back to the spring. That’s the last report though at this point.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.