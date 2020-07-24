As the scheduled start of the 2020 college football season draws nearer, time is ticking for conferences to decide on what they will do.

We already know that the Big Ten and Pac-12 will be using a conference-only scheduling model for all sports this fall, including football. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC have yet to decide what they will do.

According to Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the ACC is moving towards a resolution. Right now, as discussions continue, the league reportedly has a “favorite” format.

According to Thamel, it would involved 10 conference games along with one non-conference matchup. This would theoretically allow for some possible out-of-conference rivalry games to be played.

We’ll also have to see how the ACC incorporates Notre Dame–which currently is locked into playing six ACC opponents–in this proposed model.

Sources: The ACC is discussing scheduling models, with 10 league games and a "plus one" outside the conference as the favorite. The ACC start date is still being debated between September 12, 19 and 26. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 24, 2020

Right now, Week 1 of the 2020 college football season is scheduled for September 5. Thamel’s report says the ACC is considering pushing things back 1-3 weeks.

Earlier today, The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel reported on The Paul Finebaum Show that the entire season is “likely” to be delayed for “a few weeks.” What exactly that would mean, starting date-wise, remains to be seen.

Of course, there’s still a possibility of a nightmare scenario occurring, one which results in the college football season being canceled totally or pushed back to the spring. That’s the last report though at this point.