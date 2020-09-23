CFB Insider Has Encouraging Update On MAC Football Season

Back in August, it appeared that only a few conferences would attempt to play football this fall. Fast forward to this Wednesday, where it now sounds like yet another league will try to have a 2020 season.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the MAC is planning a meeting for this Friday to vote on whether to play football this year. The league is expected to introduce a six-game schedule.

There was initially talk about the MAC waiting until the spring, which is something the Ivy League will probably do. However, the conference has changed its tone this month.

Last week, Thamel reported that “action was brewing in the MAC” regarding a fall season. This came after the league decided to cancel a meeting to discuss a spring schedule. At this point, all signs point to the MAC playing football in some capacity this year.

We’ve already seen the Big Ten reverse its decision and push forward with a season. If other conferences are able to have a season and keep their student-athletes healthy, why can’t the MAC give it a shot?

MAC players have started using social media to advocate for a fall campaign. This includes Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson, who had an emphatic message for the league presidents on Twitter.

“The reason most of us have worked so hard in our lives, gone. The reason a lot of us were even able to go to college, gone. And now 70 percent of college football is playing. I know we don’t have 100 million dollar budges in the MAC and we’re not going to win a national championship but if it’s not bout money, why can’t we play?”

Fans should expect a decision from the MAC later this month.