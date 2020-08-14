The Spun

CFB Player Hospitalized After Suffering Gunshot Wound

UAB football team takes the field at the Superdome.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 21: The UAB Blazers take the field during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The UAB football program received tragic news on Friday morning. Freshman linebacker Allen Merrick was shot on Thursday and has been hospitalized due to a gunshot wound.

While there isn’t much information available at this moment, it’s obviously a serious concern for both the Merrick family and UAB football team.

UAB head coach Bill Clark released a statement on Merrick. He revealed that Merrick suffered the gunshot wound near his home in Gadsden, Alabama.

“Please pray for the family of Allen Merrick, a young man who joined our UAB Football Family this season,” Clark said in a statement. “Allen was visiting home in Gadsden yesterday when he suffered a gunshot wound.”

Clark also added that he wants people to respect the Merrick family’s wishes at this time, saying “I ask that everyone please respect his family’s privacy and keep them all in your prayers.”

Merrick was a three-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports. Several teams from Power Five conferences extended offers to Merrick, but he ultimately chose to play for UAB.

There is no update on Merrick’s condition at the moment. Nonetheless, the entire college football community is wishing him a speedy recovery.

Update: Shortly after UAB released a statement on the freshman linebacker, the Gadsden police sadly announced that Merrick passed away in what they’re calling an accidental shooting.

Our thoughts are with the Merrick family during this time.


