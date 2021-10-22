CFB Player’s Reaction To First Career Interception Went Viral Last Night

On Thursday night, Florida Atlantic blew out Charlotte by a final score of 38-9. The play of the game took place in the fourth quarter, as Owls defensive back Ahman Ross came up with his first career interception.

Ross, who first arrived at Florida Atlantic in 2017, has been a team captain for the past two seasons. Although he has been an integral part of the Owls’ defense since 2019, he was still waiting all this time for an interception.

Immediately after Ross intercepted Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds’ pass on Thursday night, he ran over to the crowd and handed the ball to his mother.

That moment between Ross and his mother might be the most heartwarming one we’ll see all year.

Check it out:

First career interception? That one’s for mom. pic.twitter.com/ktjohHfhkI — FAU Football (@FAUFootball) October 22, 2021

Not only did Ross have a key interception on Thursday night, he finished the game with a season-high seven tackles.

Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was clearly pleased with his team’s performance against Charlotte. He had nothing but great things to say about his players during his postgame press conference.

“We exorcised some demons tonight,” Taggart said, via FAU Sports. “It’s great because you look at our program and what we’re doing, you think about the negative things, one negative thing you hear a lot is winning on the road. I told our guys all week, there’s no extra pressure on us to go win on the road, we just have to go do it. We know what it takes, we just have to go do it. We hadn’t done it all year, perfect time to do it, Thursday night on TV against the team that’s leading our side of the conference. It was great for our guys to actually go out and do it, and do it the way that they did.”

Florida Atlantic will try to improve its record to 5-3 next Saturday when it takes on UTEP.