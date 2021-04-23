CFB Playoff Committee Reportedly Talking About Playoff Expansion

We’ve got some good news, college football fans. The playoff management committee held discussions this month about playoff expansion.

The College Football Playoff began in the 2014-15 season when Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Oregon got the nod as the first four teams to ever receive a berth in the four-team playoff. The format has remained the same ever since, but the results have resulted in less parity than originally expected.

Alabama and Clemson have dominated the prestigious playoff. The two juggernauts have combined for five championships in the playoff era. Ohio State and LSU have won the other two championships.

College football fans have grown tired of watching the same prestigious programs battle it out in what’s now considered more of an invitational than a playoff. As a result, the playoff management committee held discussions this month about possible expansion (which seems inevitable at this point).

The CFP management committee met virtually this week and considered expansion models ranging from 6 teams to 16. No new format in '21 or '22, but CFP will take a deeper dive prolly in summer. If full mgt committee agrees on a model, they will present it to 11 pres/chanc. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) April 23, 2021

The committee has discussed playoff formats of six, eight, 10, 12 and 16 teams, according to college football insider Heather Dinich.

The biggest issue with the current four-team playoff format is its exclusivity. Programs from the ACC, Big Ten and SEC will always have a leg-up over Big 12, Pac-12 and Group of 5 teams.

If the playoff is expanded, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not the committee employs an auto-bid system. College football is unique in the sense it’s one of the only sports to use a selective postseason process.

Moving away from the ‘eye test’ and more closely to an auto-bid situation would disperse certain biases surrounding the CFP.

The current CFP format will run through 2022. A change could made beforehand if the committee agrees to a new model. Regardless, expansion is coming, it’s just a matter of when.