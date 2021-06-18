CFB Playoff Director Offers Timeline For Potential Expansion

College football fans are eager for the playoff field to expand as soon as possible. Whether they like it or not though, they’ll have to be a bit more patient.

Last week, Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported that the College Football Playoff working group is recommending a 12-team format. This expanded field would consist of the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids.

While it’s possible this 12-team format will come to fruition at some point in the future, an official decision won’t be made anytime soon.

Bill Hancock, an executive director for the College Football Playoff, told reporters this process will not conclude before September. There are several factors to figure out, such as how many teams will be in the expanded field, where the games will be played and when this new format will be implemented.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock: “This process will not conclude before September.” (Process of figuring out size, schedule, details and implementation date, etc.) — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 18, 2021

Several meetings took place this week, but Hancock said an implementation date has not been finalized.

Hancock also revealed how some of the commissioners feel about the 12-team proposal, saying “Generally, the people in the room liked what they saw.”

For the past few years, the college football world has been begging for more teams in the field. As long as these meetings over the next couple of months go well, they’ll finally get their wish.