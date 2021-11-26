College football is a pretty brutal business. Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz learned that firsthand on Friday morning.

The Bulldogs, who are 3-8 with one game left this season, are moving on from Holtz, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Holtz was reportedly informed of the news on Friday morning, just a day after enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday. The 57-year-old will coach his last game as Louisiana Tech’s head coach on Saturday when the Bulldogs clash against the Rice Owls.

“Holtz will coach season finale tomorrow, per sources,” Rittenberg said on Twitter. “Went 64-49 at La Tech with seven straight bowl appearances (6-1 record) before the struggles this year. Tough business.”

College football insider Brett McMurphy spoke with Louisiana Tech athletic director Eric Wood following Friday’s breaking news.

Wood added he and Skip Holtz both felt it was time for a change.

“Skip & I talked & agreed it was time for a change for both parties,” Wood said.

Skip Holtz, of course the son of the legendary Lou Holtz, led Louisiana Tech to seven straight bowl game appearances prior to this season. The Bulldogs were 6-1 in those games.

Holtz has reportedly been in the mix for several bigger college football jobs over these past few years. He’s instead chosen to stick it out with the Bulldogs, who are now moving on from the 57-year-old.

It’ll be interesting to see where Louisiana Tech and Holtz go from here. Hotlz should have plenty of opportunities, especially as a coordinator. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are one of many college programs on the hunt for a new head coach.

Holtz will coach his last game on Saturday vs. Rice.