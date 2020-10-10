The Spun

CFB Reporter Says There’s “No Buzz” For Texas vs. Oklahoma This Year

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray throwing before an Oklahoma game.DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners and Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners warm up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl on October 14, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In a normal year, the annual Texas vs. Oklahoma game, also known as the Red River Rivalry, is one of the most celebrated contests on the college football slate. This year, it certainly doesn’t feel that way.

College football reporter Tony Barnhart, who has covered the game for years, summed it up best. He says there’s “no buzz” for the game this year. Why?

Well, there’s no State Fair, the stadium won’t be packed and both teams are struggling. In a normal year, either Oklahoma or Texas would still be competing for a College Football Playoff spot. That seems unlikely this year too.

Oklahoma has already lost two games – to Kansas State and Iowa State. Texas fell to TCU last week as well.

There’s a slight chance that Texas, if it ran the table, could still have a chance to play for it all. But the team would need to figure things out on the defensive side of the ball for that to be possible.

The lack of buzz certainly doesn’t mean the game can’t be great. We’ve seen plenty of high-scoring, exciting affairs between the two schools the past decade.

Heading into the game, Texas leads the all-time series 62-48-5. But Oklahoma has won four of the last five matchups.


