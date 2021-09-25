CFB World Reacts To Danica Patrick Being Named ‘Guest Picker’

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from a new location: Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears.

No. 12 Notre Dame is the “home” team in a contest against No. 18 Wisconsin. Both teams need a win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, which should set up an incredible game.

Before the game kicks off, though, the College GameDay crew broke down the day’s slate of games. In doing so, ESPN also announced who will be the Guest Picker for this morning.

Former NASCAR superstar Danica Patrick, a Wisconsin native, is the pick. Immediately after the announcement was made, fans started giving their input on the selection.

Not everyone was thrilled, wondering if Patrick actually had ties to either program.

Danica Patrick is the celebrity picker on College Gameday? Does she have any ties to either school? — Sean Smyth (@smythsays) September 25, 2021

Danica Patrick??? Meh — ad94irish (@ad94irish) September 25, 2021

Christine Golic, the wife of former ESPN star Mike Golic, also questioned the decision. “Find yourself someone who loves you the way ESPN loves Danica Patrick,” she said on Twitter.

Find yourself someone who loves you the way ESPN loves Danica Patrick. pic.twitter.com/wI2oIvilKW — christine golic (@NDmom) September 25, 2021

Generally, ESPN picks someone with ties to the “home” team. However, the Worldwide Leader appears to have gone in another direction this time.

Fans never really agree on the perfect GameDay guest picker, so this kind of reaction is nothing new.

We’ll have to wait and see if Danica rolls with her home-state team or takes the Fighting Irish to win.