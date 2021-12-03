CFB World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Brittany Renner News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders turned a lot of heads this week with his latest move. He decided to bring in Brittany Renner as a guest speaker to educate his players on the dangers of social media exchanges, relationships and other topics of that nature.

“It’s my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off,” Sanders wrote on Instagram. “I brought in Brittany Renner to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody.”

While there’s no denying that Sanders thought outside of the box with this tactic, it sounds like the college football world doesn’t really appreciate it.

“Deion Sanders cut Brittany Renner (who plotted on PJ Washington while he was at Kentucky) a check to give college athletes advice about the type of women to avoid,” one fan tweeted.

“Deion Sander is INSANE for that Lmfao bringing in Brittany Renner for a TED Talk,” another fan said.

“Deion Sanders brought Brittany Renner to Jackson State to speak to the football team and I have so many mixed feelings lol,” a college football fan wrote.

Renner made headlines earlier this year due to her breakup with Hornets forward PJ Washington.

Only time will tell if Renner’s chat with the Jackson State football team produced positive results.