CFB World Reacts To Friday’s Lane Kiffin, Arch Manning News

On Friday morning, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin teased college football fans by hinting he was going to see No. 1 recruit Arch Manning later that night.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the older brother of Peyton & Eli Manning. Manning is considered the No. 1 quarterback in that 2023 class and the No. 1 overall per 247Sports Composite.

Kiffin and Ole Miss are in the running for the next great Manning quarterback and the head coach made his interest very clear on Friday night. He was front and center at Manning’s latest game.

Ole Miss fans obviously want Kiffin to land the No. 1 recruit in the country.

“Bring him to the sip!” one fan said.

Bring him to the sip! https://t.co/SAUrf33tfl — Ricky Bishop (@rickybishop) November 20, 2021

Others took advantage of the latest Kiffin coaching rumors linking him to the University of Miami.

“Arch Manning to…The U,” reporter Fletcher Mackel said.

LSU fans were also making their pitch to Kiffin about taking over for Ed Orgeron as the team’s head coach.

“There’s our future head coach checking out Arch’s game in BR,” one fan said.

There’s our future head coach checking out Arch’s game in BR… https://t.co/3X13Jv1qS8 — The Wade Brigade (@BurreauxRouge) November 20, 2021

Every major college football power has shown interest in Arch Manning. He’s already taken several visits to Alabama and Georgia and reportedly has Texas on his list of potential schools.

Ole Miss, though, is his father’s alma mater and the alma mater of his uncle Eli as well.

Can the Rebels land Arch?