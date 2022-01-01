CFB World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Controversial Comment Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made headlines with his comments about the state of the game today.

“I just don’t understand,” Herbstreit said. “If you don’t make it to the Playoff, how is it meaningless to play football and compete? Isn’t that what we do as football players, we compete. I don’t know if expanding it will change anything. I really don’t. I think this era of players just doesn’t love football.”

Of course, that sparked a heated debate on social media. Some fans agree and think players need to be thankful they can play another game. Others think players having agency over their own futures is a good thing.

“This kinda thing always seems close to making an actual point. Like there are two dialog options, but the dumb one always gets chosen. ‘Players don’t care about bowls like they used to, so [option 1] what can we do that they WOULD care about?’ [or option 2] they’re entitled,'” college football analyst Jason Kirk said.

This kinda thing always seems close to making an actual point. Like there are two dialog options, but the dumb one always gets chosen "Players don't care about bowls like they used to, so … – … what can we do that they WOULD care about?"

– … they're entitled" https://t.co/EQWvn5wUR9 — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) January 1, 2022

“Yeah, I get what they were trying to do…but it was always gonna be a failed mission,” said college football reporter Andrew Hammond.

Yeah, I get what they were trying to do…but it was always gonna be a failed mission. https://t.co/ClKpQ3zDPz — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) January 1, 2022

This isn’t the first time this debate has taken place on College GameDay. To be honest, it won’t be the last either.

As players choose to opt out of games and protect their futures, fans will always take that as a sign of entitlement – for whatever reason.