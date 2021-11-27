CFB World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance This Morning

Normally, college football fans love listening to Lee Corso during College GameDay on Saturday mornings. It was a different story on this specific Saturday, though.

Corso expressed his disgust for the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday morning. He wasn’t impressed with their 35-13 win over East Carolina on Friday night.

“They’re lousy. They played East Carolina,” Corso said on Saturday. “Come on already. There’s got to be two separate rankings, one for Group of 5 and one for Power 5.”

LC is READY for the Ohio State-Michigan game!! Who’s he picking today?? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/z0lMqFc3KE — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 27, 2021

There’s no doubt Lee Corso is an iconic figure in the college football world. But his analysis of teams has grown outdated.

Suggesting Notre Dame should sneak in the playoff over Cincinnati is absurd, and there’s no way to spin it otherwise.

College football fans weren’t happy with his performance during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay in Ann Arbor.

“Lee Corso is everything that is wrong with the #CFBPlayoff – he gives teams credit for wins 30 years ago as a reason for being in,” one fan said.

“Watching ESPN Game Day, Lee Corso can kiss my grits. He tries to be an authority on the CFP, thanks to Herbstreit for standing up for the Cats. Yes, UC has to take care of business this weekend vs #24 Houston. Win, they should be in. Go back to Orlando Lee,” another commented.

“Lee Corso’s reasoning for Notre Dame deserving to be in the CFP over UC: ALL of ND’s wins are bigger than UC’s win at ND. Excuse me, wut,” said another fan.

Lee Corso is a national treasure, but he certainly turned a few heads with his Cincinnati/Notre Dame argument on Saturday morning.

Corso won back a few fans when he threw on the Brutus the Buckeye headgear ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten rivalry, though.

Lee Corso is all over Ohio State today 👀 pic.twitter.com/eKp6CLqhTm — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 27, 2021

What’d you think of Lee Corso’s performance during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay?