CFB World Reacts To National Anthem Before Army-Navy Game

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world stood silent but for one game – perhaps the best rivalry game in the sport.

Army and Navy are brothers on the battlefield, but bitter enemies on the gridiron. For the 122nd time, the two teams took the field this afternoon to settle their differences.

Before the game kicked off, though, the glee clubs from both military academies had the honor of singing the national anthem. There is no better scene in college football than the pre-game festivities before the Army-Navy game.

Here’s the scene.

Fans loved hearing the glee clubs from both academies taking center stage.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“It’s how the Anthem should be sung every time. Well done to the Glee Clubs of Army and Navy. GO NAVY BEAT ARMY,” one fan wrote.

“f you don’t get goosebumps when they sing the National Anthem before the Army/Navy game, you just don’t get it!” another said.

As for the actual game, Army opened the scoring on a 56-yards touchdown run from Christian Anderson.

Army currently leads 7-0 early in the first quarter.