CFB World Reacts To Playoff Chairman’s Controversial Comment

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee revealed its new top 25 and there was plenty of controversy.

The top seven teams didn’t change from last week’s top 25, which was a problem for some fans. Michigan retained its hold on the No. 6 spot, ahead of the Michigan State Spartans despite MSU’s win over the Wolverines.

Following the rankings release, playoff chairman Gary Barta tried to explain why Michigan was ranked ahead of Michigan State.

“Set aside watching the games, though that’s certainly a part of it. But statistically in just about every category, offensively and defensively, Michigan comes out on top over Michigan State,” he explained.

Football fans weren’t exactly sold on the explanation. They still don’t understand why Michigan State sits behind Michigan.

“This is the closest the committee will ever come to just saying ‘we favor the bigger brand’ as we’re gonna get but didn’t everyone already know this was the case? Eat at Arby’s,” SB Nation’s Vanderbilt site said.

“This is an all-time quote of the College Football Playoff era,” college football reporter Nicole Auerbach said.

Fans were stunned that Barta suggested the committee disregards what they actually see on tape.

“This man just said ‘set aside watching the games,” another fan said.

College football fans are obviously flustered with how the committee goes about ranking teams. The committee placed Oregon ahead of Ohio State due to their head-to-head game earlier in the season.

However, the committee thinks the Wolverines are better than the Spartans, despite Michigan State’s head-to-head win.