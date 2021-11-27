The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Robert Griffin III’s Comment About Tim Tebow

On Friday afternoon, former college football star Robert Griffin III suggested Florida hires another former college football star as its head coach – Tim Tebow.

“I think the Gators should hire Tim Tebow. I think they have to think outside the box for the next head coaching hire,” he said. “The word out there is that Dan Mullen wasn’t in love with recruiting — the process of those things.

“If you throw Tim Tebow in there, surround him with the structure, have about three or four previous head coaches on his staff to help him figure out the vision of his program. That’s gonna bring excitement to the Florida Gators. That’s going to have players intrigued, excited about going into Gainesville and recreating that culture that they had so long ago.”

It didn’t take long for football fans to star reacting to Griffin’s suggestion on social media.

“I joked about this before but for someone to say it and mean it, I just. I can’t,” Florida football writer Demetrius Harvey said.

“If this popped up on a message board the poster would be dismissed as deranged,” another fan said.

Others just want to see the Florida football program burn.

“I support this because I support Florida actively making its football program worse,” said another fan.

It’s safe to say not everyone is on board with Griffin’s suggestion.

